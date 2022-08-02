Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $116.53 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.07 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.02). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

