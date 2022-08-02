CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Short Interest Down 34.9% in July

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,100 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the June 30th total of 187,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
IGR stock opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $9.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.10.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th.
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
