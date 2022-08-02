CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Short Interest Down 34.9% in July

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,100 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the June 30th total of 187,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

IGR stock opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $9.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.10.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th.

Institutional Trading of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 181,756 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,058 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

