Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.35

Shares of Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 27618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Ceconomy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €2.70 ($2.78) price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Ceconomy alerts:

Ceconomy Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.