Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the June 30th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $223,876,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,235,000 after purchasing an additional 575,684 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Celanese by 2,218.6% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 549,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,277,000 after purchasing an additional 525,760 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after purchasing an additional 421,200 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $45,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Down 2.1 %

CE traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.45. 1,100,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,832. Celanese has a 12-month low of $104.74 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.98 and a 200 day moving average of $140.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Celanese will post 17.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.19.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

