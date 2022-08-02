Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Lowered to $140.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CE. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Celanese in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Celanese from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.19.

CE opened at $113.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.22. Celanese has a 52-week low of $104.74 and a 52-week high of $176.50.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.43. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,291,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

