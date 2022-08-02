Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Position Raised by Sector Gamma AS

Sector Gamma AS lifted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,518 shares during the period. Centene makes up 3.6% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Centene were worth $16,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Centene by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Centene stock traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $93.16. The company had a trading volume of 27,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,485. The firm has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.78. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $94.58.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Centene from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,898,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,274. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

