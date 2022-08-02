Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Short Interest Up 45.0% in July

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the June 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Central Securities Price Performance
Shares of CET traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.61. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,226. Central Securities has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $45.14.
Central Securities Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Central Securities
Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.
Featured Stories
