Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Short Interest Up 45.0% in July

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the June 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Central Securities Price Performance

Shares of CET traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.61. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,226. Central Securities has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $45.14.

Get Central Securities alerts:

Central Securities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Central Securities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Central Securities by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 330,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,751,000 after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Central Securities by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 172,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Central Securities by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Securities during the second quarter worth about $2,358,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Central Securities by 16.7% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 58,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.