Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on August 20th

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 19.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average is $19.66. The firm has a market cap of $192.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVCY shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Central Valley Community Bancorp to $17.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Central Valley Community Bancorp

In related news, EVP Patrick A. Luis acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $27,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,495.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 2,758 shares of company stock valued at $48,303 over the last ninety days. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Central Valley Community Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVCY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,645,000 after acquiring an additional 13,373 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 62,242 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 19,097 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,452 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 48.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

Further Reading

