Ceridian HCM (CDAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ceridian HCM will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ceridian HCM last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $289.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ceridian HCM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $55.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.05 and a beta of 1.55. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $43.23 and a 1 year high of $130.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.82.

CDAY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered Ceridian HCM from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.58.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $201,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,656.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $95,964.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,986,651.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $201,915.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,292,656.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,789 shares of company stock valued at $535,214. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

