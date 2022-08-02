CertiK Market Capitalization Tops $64.36 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CTK) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002894 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CertiK has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. CertiK has a total market cap of $64.36 million and $14.06 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CertiK

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 73,154,319 coins. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CertiK

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

