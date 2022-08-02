Chainswap (ASAP) Market Cap Reaches $430,371.66

Chainswap (ASAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Chainswap has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Chainswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. Chainswap has a total market cap of $430,371.66 and $782.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,840.06 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003867 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002238 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00126730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00031469 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.

About Chainswap

Chainswap is a coin. It was first traded on April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,470,334 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap.

Buying and Selling Chainswap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

