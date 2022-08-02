Change Healthcare (CHNG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $920.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Change Healthcare to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. Change Healthcare has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $24.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,658,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,156,000 after buying an additional 234,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,443,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,673,000 after buying an additional 383,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,951,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,132,000 after buying an additional 181,681 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 29.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,108,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,763,000 after buying an additional 704,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 6.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,879,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,969,000 after buying an additional 120,141 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen set a $27.75 target price on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Change Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

