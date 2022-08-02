ChartEx Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (CHART)

ChartEx (CHART) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $32,117.13 and approximately $8.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004396 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.33 or 0.00634313 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00016335 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00033953 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro.

Buying and Selling ChartEx

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. "

