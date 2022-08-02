Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $222.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.80 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $136.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.47 and its 200 day moving average is $131.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.56. Chesapeake Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $117.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.30.

Chesapeake Utilities Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total transaction of $324,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,516 shares in the company, valued at $11,095,701. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPK. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the first quarter worth about $326,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the first quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 63.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

