Chia Network Trading Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days (XCH)

Chia Network (XCH) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Chia Network has a total market cap of $241.16 million and $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chia Network has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One Chia Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004380 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.30 or 0.00631858 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00015844 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00034618 BTC.

Chia Network Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project.

Buying and Selling Chia Network

