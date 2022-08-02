China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Short Interest Update

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,000 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the June 30th total of 323,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Conch Venture Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of China Conch Venture stock opened at 4.72 on Tuesday. China Conch Venture has a 12-month low of 4.72 and a 12-month high of 4.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 4.72.

China Conch Venture Company Profile

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides various solutions for energy conservation and environmental protection in China, the rest of Asia, the Asia-Pacific, and South America. The company operates through Waste to Energy Project, Port Logistics Services, New Building Materials, and Investments segments.

