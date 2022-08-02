China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Short Interest Update

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,000 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the June 30th total of 323,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Conch Venture Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of China Conch Venture stock opened at 4.72 on Tuesday. China Conch Venture has a 12-month low of 4.72 and a 12-month high of 4.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 4.72.
China Conch Venture Company Profile
