CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,608 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,364 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $76,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.8% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.3% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,694. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $273.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSI. Morgan Stanley raised Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

