CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 8,752 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 331,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $55,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $176.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,136. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.20. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.48 and a 1 year high of $177.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $242.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,896 shares of company stock worth $2,602,868. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

