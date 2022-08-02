CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,593,755 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 615,590 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for about 2.4% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $688,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. CWM LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,750.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of BNS stock opened at $60.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.85. The company has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $54.23 and a 12-month high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.801 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on BNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.90.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.