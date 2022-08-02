CIBC Boosts George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target to C$193.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$188.00 to C$193.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WN. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on George Weston from C$177.00 to C$176.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on George Weston from C$179.00 to C$198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$174.17.

George Weston Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of WN traded down C$0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$151.91. 188,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,352. George Weston has a 52 week low of C$128.11 and a 52 week high of C$162.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$151.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$150.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.20.

Insider Transactions at George Weston

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.41 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that George Weston will post 10.7900001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.79, for a total value of C$1,056,956.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,965 shares in the company, valued at C$6,510,414.90.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

