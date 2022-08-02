Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Price Target Cut to $76.00

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barrington Research from $87.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 104.74% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Cimpress from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Cimpress Stock Performance

CMPR traded down $1.79 on Tuesday, hitting $37.12. 2,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,470. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.95. Cimpress has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $104.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.20 million, a PE ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cimpress

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its stake in Cimpress by 9.7% during the second quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cimpress by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cimpress by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,100,000 after buying an additional 12,711 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

