Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Price Target Cut to $76.00

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barrington Research from $87.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 104.74% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Cimpress from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.
CMPR traded down $1.79 on Tuesday, hitting $37.12. 2,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,470. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.95. Cimpress has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $104.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.20 million, a PE ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.48.
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.
