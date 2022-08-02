Clarus’ (CLAR) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Clarus from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of CLAR stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.95. The stock had a trading volume of 197,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,829. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Clarus has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $32.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Clarus had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Clarus will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $2,783,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,553,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,595,643.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $4,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,828,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,416,028.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $2,783,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,553,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,595,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invenire Partners LP bought a new position in Clarus during the 4th quarter valued at $5,545,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Clarus during the 4th quarter valued at $5,038,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Clarus by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,195,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,879,000 after acquiring an additional 162,420 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Clarus by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 678,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,461,000 after acquiring an additional 148,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Clarus by 1,614.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 145,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 137,221 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

