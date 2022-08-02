Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Clarus had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 6.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

Clarus Stock Performance

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $766.36 million, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Clarus has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $32.36.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarus

In other news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $2,783,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,553,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,595,643.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Clarus news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $4,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,828,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,416,028.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $2,783,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,553,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,595,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Clarus by 21.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Clarus by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Clarus by 65.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Clarus by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,580,000 after purchasing an additional 42,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 682,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after acquiring an additional 35,333 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Clarus from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About Clarus

(Get Rating)

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.