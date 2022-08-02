Claybrook Capital LLC Buys 1,850 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Claybrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Shearwater Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $165.43. The stock had a trading volume of 224,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,171,983. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.46. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $158.02 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

