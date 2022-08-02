ClearPoint Neuro (CLPT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect ClearPoint Neuro to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. ClearPoint Neuro has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 33.94% and a negative net margin of 91.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ClearPoint Neuro to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:CLPT traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.47. The company had a trading volume of 392 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 13.16 and a current ratio of 14.60. ClearPoint Neuro has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $366.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research report on Monday, May 9th.
About ClearPoint Neuro
ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes and biopsy needles, and the infusion of pharmaceuticals and laser catheters into the brain; and ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System, an MRI suite.
