Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the June 30th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN GLV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,349. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $12.04.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.0906 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.87%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
