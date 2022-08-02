CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock Position Raised by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in CMS Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,718,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $957,448,000 after buying an additional 39,112 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in CMS Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 87,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CMS opened at $69.03 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.51 and a 1 year high of $73.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.27.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $50,060.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,997.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,679.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $50,060.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,997.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,706 shares of company stock worth $257,120. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.