Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Short Interest Down 32.7% in July

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,300 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the June 30th total of 281,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 946.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Coles Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.
Coles Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CLEGF opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. Coles Group has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.71.
About Coles Group
Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. The company provides fresh food and groceries through 834 supermarkets; and coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery, including same-day, overnight drop and go services, and pick up from click and collect locations.
Further Reading
