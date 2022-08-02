Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA) Short Interest Update

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the June 30th total of 10,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coliseum Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MITA. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $970,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Coliseum Acquisition by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 199,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its stake in Coliseum Acquisition by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,485,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,434,000 after acquiring an additional 495,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Coliseum Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Coliseum Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,603. Coliseum Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71.

About Coliseum Acquisition

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

