Columbia Sportswear (COLM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ: COLM):

7/28/2022 – Columbia Sportswear had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $83.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – Columbia Sportswear had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $82.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – Columbia Sportswear was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/28/2022 – Columbia Sportswear had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $98.00 to $80.00.

7/25/2022 – Columbia Sportswear had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $95.00.

7/20/2022 – Columbia Sportswear had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $81.00.

7/6/2022 – Columbia Sportswear was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/28/2022 – Columbia Sportswear was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/20/2022 – Columbia Sportswear was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/10/2022 – Columbia Sportswear was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

NASDAQ COLM opened at $73.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $68.29 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.58 and a 200-day moving average of $83.76.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $578.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $297,072.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,464.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,104,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $302,541,000 after buying an additional 104,451 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,948,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $266,903,000 after acquiring an additional 25,416 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $133,975,000 after acquiring an additional 366,034 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 3.5% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 998,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,492,000 after acquiring an additional 33,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 981,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,843,000 after purchasing an additional 50,938 shares during the period. 48.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

