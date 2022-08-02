Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,795 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,025 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 2.0% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Comcast from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.04.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.50. 284,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,767,814. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

