Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in July

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 571,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CODYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €87.00 ($89.69) to €90.00 ($92.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($72.16) to €57.00 ($58.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €78.00 ($80.41) to €70.00 ($72.16) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cheuvreux raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €75.00 ($77.32) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €62.00 ($63.92) to €60.00 ($61.86) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.38.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Trading Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:CODYY opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $15.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Cuts Dividend

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.2552 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

