Comparing Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) and Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) and Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Palisade Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A -17.45% -13.08% Palisade Bio N/A -2,145.95% -273.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.4% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Palisade Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of Palisade Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acumen Pharmaceuticals $1.44 million 140.63 -$100.61 million N/A N/A Palisade Bio $10,000.00 846.97 -$26.62 million ($3.20) -0.12

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Palisade Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Palisade Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acumen Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Palisade Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Palisade Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00

Acumen Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 205.00%. Palisade Bio has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,449.99%. Given Palisade Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Palisade Bio is more favorable than Acumen Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Acumen Pharmaceuticals beats Palisade Bio on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies that target serious diseases associated with the breakdown of the mucosal barrier protecting the gastrointestinal tract. Its lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor that is intended to inhibit digestive enzyme activity and preserve gut integrity during intestinal stress resulting from reduced blood flow to the intestine, infections, or due to surgery. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

