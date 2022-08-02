comScore (SCOR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect comScore to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $93.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.00 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. On average, analysts expect comScore to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get comScore alerts:

comScore Price Performance

comScore stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,052. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.15. comScore has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34.

Insider Activity at comScore

Hedge Funds Weigh In On comScore

In other news, insider William Paul Livek bought 259,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $492,677.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,058,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,497.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other comScore news, insider Christopher T. Wilson sold 16,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $28,254.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,030 shares in the company, valued at $263,910.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider William Paul Livek bought 259,304 shares of comScore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $492,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,058,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,497.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in comScore by 21.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in comScore in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in comScore by 12.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,756,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after buying an additional 190,791 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in comScore by 11.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 613,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 64,416 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in comScore by 8.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 147,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 11,024 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

comScore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.