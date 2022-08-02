Concentrum Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Concentrum Wealth Management increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 2.7% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 in the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.24.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $184.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $461.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.55 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

