ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Lowered by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 3.3% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,327,977 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $168,033,000 after purchasing an additional 59,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Susquehanna raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.05.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.3 %

COP stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.81. 50,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,841,886. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.38. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

