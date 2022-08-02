Contrasting Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) & Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) and Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

Alerus Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Washington Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Alerus Financial pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Federal pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Washington Federal has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Alerus Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.5% of Alerus Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Washington Federal shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Alerus Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Washington Federal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alerus Financial $240.04 million 1.79 $52.68 million $2.55 9.76 Washington Federal $652.17 million 3.47 $183.62 million $3.04 11.39

This table compares Alerus Financial and Washington Federal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Washington Federal has higher revenue and earnings than Alerus Financial. Alerus Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Federal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Alerus Financial and Washington Federal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alerus Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Washington Federal 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alerus Financial presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.54%. Washington Federal has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.62%. Given Washington Federal’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Washington Federal is more favorable than Alerus Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Alerus Financial and Washington Federal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alerus Financial 20.32% 13.29% 1.40% Washington Federal 31.21% 11.50% 1.07%

Volatility and Risk

Alerus Financial has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Federal has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Washington Federal beats Alerus Financial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, business term loans, lines of credit, and commercial real estate loans, as well as construction and land development loans; consumer lending products, including residential first mortgage loans; installment loans and lines of credit; and second mortgage loans. In addition, it offers retirement plan administration and investment advisory services, employee stock ownership plan, fiduciary services, payroll, health savings accounts, and other benefit services, as well as individual retirement accounts; and financial planning, investment management, personal and corporate trust, estate administration, and custody services. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards, online banking, mobile banking/wallet, payment, private banking, payroll accounts, flex spending accounts, administration, and government health insurance program services. It offers banking services through fourteen offices in North Dakota, Minnesota, and Arizona; and retirement and benefit plans in 50 states through offices located in Michigan, Minnesota, and Colorado. The company was formerly known as First National Bank North Dakota and changed its name to Alerus Financial Corporation in 2000. Alerus Financial Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts. It also provides single-family residential, construction, land acquisition and development, consumer lot, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, home equity, business and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers insurance brokerage services, such as individual and business insurance policies; holds and markets real estate properties; mobile and internet banking services; and debit and credit cards, as well as acts as the trustee. It serves consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate. As of September 30, 2021, the company had 219 branches located in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Washington Federal, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

