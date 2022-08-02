Convex Finance 1-Day Volume Tops $10.15 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for $6.62 or 0.00029051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Convex Finance has a market cap of $438.23 million and $10.15 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004390 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.59 or 0.00633244 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002179 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00016373 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00034282 BTC.
About Convex Finance
Convex Finance’s total supply is 93,330,440 coins and its circulating supply is 66,206,255 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance.
Buying and Selling Convex Finance
