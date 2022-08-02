Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $87.22. 938,209 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.81 and its 200 day moving average is $90.34.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.