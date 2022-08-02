Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.0% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.64.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS traded down $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.21. The stock had a trading volume of 27,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.38.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

