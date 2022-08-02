Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 82,156 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NOV by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,492,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $182,822,000 after acquiring an additional 299,916 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NOV by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,540,241 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $102,170,000 after acquiring an additional 293,623 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its position in shares of NOV by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 5,487,048 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,892,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NOV by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,935,539 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $66,876,000 after acquiring an additional 249,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,249,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NOV

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $188,033.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,431.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOV Stock Down 0.0 %

NOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NOV from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Griffin Securities upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of NOV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.03. 127,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,138,069. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.39 and a beta of 1.85.

NOV Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. NOV’s payout ratio is -86.96%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Stories

