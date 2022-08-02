Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,594 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,441 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 650,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,441,000 after buying an additional 83,976 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 22,374 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,029,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,989 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wintrust Financial to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,505. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.26. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $68.99 and a 1-year high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.21). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

