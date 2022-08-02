Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Short Interest Up 33.7% in July

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,480,000 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the June 30th total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,153,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Price Performance

CRF remained flat at $9.56 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,701. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.1734 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

