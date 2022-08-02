CorVel (CRVL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter.

CorVel stock opened at $165.50 on Tuesday. CorVel has a 1 year low of $129.19 and a 1 year high of $213.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.00. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

In other CorVel news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 14,130 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.24, for a total transaction of $2,292,451.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,423,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,102,888.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.98, for a total transaction of $295,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,826,854.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,896 shares of company stock worth $10,067,038 over the last ninety days. 48.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 17.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 80.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 16.0% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 43.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

