Cosmos Market Cap Tops $2.90 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $10.11 or 0.00043563 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $2.90 billion and approximately $254.73 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,218.35 or 1.00043930 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004243 BTC.
- Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001266 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001748 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00028578 BTC.
- YES WORLD (YES) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000044 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001336 BTC.
- Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001703 BTC.
Cosmos Coin Profile
Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
