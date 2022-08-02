CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.88.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSGP. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $71.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.61. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.95 and a quick ratio of 11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 89,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 8,112 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter worth about $377,000. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 88.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.