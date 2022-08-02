Covalent Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23.86 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded down 26.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Covalent has a market cap of $22.37 million and approximately $23.86 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Covalent has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. One Covalent coin can now be bought for about $0.0878 or 0.00000381 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.64 or 0.00628178 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00016599 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00034618 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

