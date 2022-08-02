Covetrus (CVET) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Covetrus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CVET stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.80. 9,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,504. Covetrus has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $25.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Covetrus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair downgraded shares of Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Covetrus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $109,829.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,438.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 34,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $708,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,679.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $109,829.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,438.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,111 shares of company stock worth $927,319. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Covetrus by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,549,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,916,000 after buying an additional 322,572 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 6.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,357,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,323,000 after purchasing an additional 485,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,843,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,534,000 after purchasing an additional 49,718 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 36.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,501,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,997,000 after purchasing an additional 661,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 3,737.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,513,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,373 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

