Cowen Raises MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target to $68.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTSI. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.64.

MTSI stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $345,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $306,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,042.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $345,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,085 shares of company stock worth $872,069 in the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 357.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

