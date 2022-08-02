CRA International (CRAI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.40. CRA International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $148.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CRA International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $100.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $738.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.40. CRA International has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. CRA International’s payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRAI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CRA International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CRA International by 29.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CRA International by 49.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in CRA International by 30.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CRA International in the first quarter worth about $58,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

